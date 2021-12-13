Easler (L) and Fisher (R)

JOSH EASLER has been appointed as RECORDS NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion and Commercial Strategy and JOE FISHER joins as EVP. Both EASLER and FISHER will report to RECORDS co-founder and partner BARRY WEISS. At the same time, joint RECORDS NASHVILLE and ARISTA NASHVILLE artist MATT STELL shifts solely to RECORDS.

EASLER arrives from ARISTA NASHVILLE, where he was VP/Promotion. He joined RCA NASHVILLE as a regional promoter in 2006, rising to Dir./National Promotion in 2011. He transitioned to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE sister label ARISTA as VP in 2016 (NET NEWS 2/24/16). Before his time at SONY, he worked in Country radio in BOSTON.

FISHER joins the RECORDS NASHVILLE after recently working with JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE on his VILLA 40 NASHVILLE label venture. He spent most of his career at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, where he rose to VP/A&R under then Chairman LUKE LEWIS. FISHER also founded publishing company BOOM with KEITH URBAN and writer-producer ROSS COPPERMAN in 2017 (NET NEWS 1/18/17).

RECORDS NASHVILLE co-heads of promotion ANDY ELLIOTT and JAMICE JENNINGS, who joined the label last year (NET NEWS 9/21/20), retain those roles.

“We are so excited to be leveling up and raising the game with our efforts in NASHVILLE and Country music," said WEISS. "I can’t think of two better executives to take us forward and achieve this task than JOSH EASLER and JOE FISHER. They’re both established superstars in their respective fields in Country music with great pedigree and substantial track records.”

“BARRY has assembled one of the most dynamic teams in the business and an incredible roster of new talent," said EASLER. "I’m excited to work with this amazing group of executives on breaking the next vanguard of Country artists.”

“I’ve respected BARRY from afar for my entire career," said FISHER. "He’s a true music man and one of the industry’s most visionary executives. The only thing more impressive than his track record is his passion for music. When he called, there was only one answer. I’m immensely honored to join the RECORDS team and kick off this new chapter.”

In addition to STELL, the RECORDS NASHVILLE artist roster includes GEORGE BIRGE and ERIN KINSEY. RECORDS is a joint venture with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

« see more Net News