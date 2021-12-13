Jubelirer

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP has promoted Pres./COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER to Chair/ CEO. JUBELIRER joined CMG as EVP in 2013, was promoted to COO in 2015, and added duties as President in 2020. She replaces JEFF VAUGHN as Chair/CEO; the company's press release said that VAUGHN is "leaving CMG to pursue new opportunities."

Parent UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO Sir LUCIAN GRANGE said, “MICHELLE is a highly experienced executive and inspiring leader who has been integral to the success of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP since we relaunched the company nearly ten years ago. She is a fierce advocate for artists, a savvy deal maker and a hands-on builder of partnerships within the industry and creative communities. I’m confident that MICHELLE will strengthen CMG’s 80-year legacy and lead the company to new levels of success and influence, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion to Chair & CEO.

“I would also like to thank JEFF VAUGHN for his many contributions to CAPITOL and wish him nothing but the very best in his new endeavors.”

JUBELIRER said, “I am grateful to Sir LUCIAN and everyone within UMG who continue to support me and the incredible team of creative and hard-working professionals at CMG. LUCIAN fosters a company culture in which music and artistry are always the priority, and I will continue to dedicate myself to that ethos by advocating for our artists and helping them to achieve their dreams. I am also committed to further establishing diversity and inclusion as our norm, while nurturing our executive talent and helping them develop into the next generation of industry leaders. This is such an exciting time in music and I’m thrilled and humbled to be leading such a dynamic CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, while at the same time honoring its historic legacy.”

JUBELIRER, an attorney at KING, HOLMES, PATERNO & BERLINER before joining CAPITOL, is the first female executive to head the label.

