Turn Me Up YC (Photo: Wolf)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and NLESS ENTERTAINMENT have signed an administration agreement with producer TURN ME UP YC (real name: CHRISTOPHER PEARSON). The producer’s future works and catalog are covered in the deal, including the 3x RIAA-certified platinum single “Back In Blood” by POOH SHIESTY and his collaborations with MONEYBAGG YO.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC President, North America, RYAN PRESS said, "YC is an incredibly gifted producer working with some of today’s biggest names in hip-hop and lately everything that comes out of his studio has become a hit. We are proud to partner with NLESS ENTERTAINMENT on this deal and look forward to seeing all of the number one’s that he’s going to have next."

TURN ME UP YC added, "I appreciate WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, RYAN PRESS and NLESS ENTERTAINMENT for the opportunity to take my career to the next level. I want to be a motivation to everyone back home in MOSCOW, TENNESSEE, and FAYETTE COUNTY, that anything is possible when you believe in yourself and put GOD first. I am grateful to be joining the talented pool of producers at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. Let’s keep going, more hits and more number 1s, and most of all let’s keep breaking generational curses."

NLESS ENTERTAINMENT CEO, MARCUS “HEAD” HOWELL commented, "I want to thank RYAN PRESS and WARNER CHAPPELL for their diligence and persistence in closing this deal. This is a big moment for YC and for N LESS ENTERTAINMENT as a whole. We will continue to grow and evolve, showing that we can thrive in all aspects of this industry. TURN ME UP YC! I’m proud of you and let’s KEEP GOING."

