Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for DECEMBER 6-12 showed downloads up 3% from the previous holiday week, and up 27% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from DECEMBER 7, 2020 to DECEMBER 12, 2021 was 0% for Arts, +12% for Business, +43% for Comedy, +6% for History, +17% for News, +50% for Religion & Spirituality, +42% for Science, +17% for Society & Culture, +84% for Sports, and +37% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +4% for Arts, +1% for Business, +4% for Comedy, +3% for History, +3% for News, +5% for Religion & Spirituality, +21% for Science, +4% for Society & Culture, +2% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.

« see more Net News