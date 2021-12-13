James Brown In 2006 (Photo: miqu77 / Shutterstock.com)

PRIMARY WAVE has bought a stake in JAMES BROWN's publishing, master recording income stream and name and likeness rights for $90 million. PRIMARY WAVE will also continue a partnership with the JAMES BROWN estate, which will include several projects related to The JAMES BROWN 2000 Trust, established in 2000 for charitable and educational purposes.

JAMES BROWN ESTATE AND TRUST Fiduciary RUSSELL BAUKNIGHT commented, "THE JAMES BROWN ESTATE and related TRUST are very proud and excited to work with LARRY MESTEL and PRIMARY WAVE. We believe that our choice of professionals to take the JAMES BROWN Legacy to the next level is going to prove to be one of the most successful events in Mr. BROWN's long history in show business."

PRIMARY WAVE CEO & Founder LARRY MESTEL added, "I FEEL GOOD! Wow, I am awed that PRIMARY WAVE has been chosen by the estate of JAMES BROWN to partner with the GODFATHER OF SOUL. We are thrilled to help continue the expansion of his influence and further his legacy through both his music and THE JAMES BROWN 2000 TRUST."

