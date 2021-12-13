Schaeffer Reacts To Total Tote

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES' annual PINKY SWEAR Radiothon to benefit the PINKY SWEAR FOUNDATION for families of children stricken by cancer set a new record this year, reaching $264,000 this morning as donations continue to come in.

Morning hosts MAX SCHAEFFER and AMY SWEET, midday hosts JEFF ANGELO and BOB QUINN, and afternoon host SIMON CONWAY spent the day raising funds in the radiothon, which WHO has held since 2015, raising a total of over $1 million.

