Shower For Charity

BOLD GOLD MEDIA/POCONO MOUNTAINS Hot AC WDNH/HONESDALE, PA, Classic Hits WYCY/HAWLEY, PA and News/Talk WPSN-A/ HONESDALE, PA once again rallied around BGMG Market Mgr. MICHAEL G. STANTON as he climbed into a shower set up in the middle of town in nothing but a bathing suit to raise money for the WAYNE COUNTY CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS BUREAU (WCCCB).

The idea, which originated in 1991, was to stay in the shower as long as he could on a cold POCONOS WINTER day to raise as much money as possible for the kids in need. He hit the shower this year for the 20th time, raising a single-day record $40,000 and bringing the twenty-year total to over $320,000.

MICHAEL G. told ALL ACCESS, “It is so amazing to see the good in the area. It is so incredible to see all of the generosity from the businesses that get involved and the people driving and walking past the shower. It is so heartwarming. Thank you to everyone that helped support the shower to help kids in need. And Merry CHRISTMAS.”

