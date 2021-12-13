L-R Margherita Gnech, Damiano, Victoria, Ethan, Paola Balestrazzi, Roberto Curti, Thomas, Claudia Zaffarano (Photo: Sony Music)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING announced it has renewed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with MÅNESKIN. The deal renews the company’s long-established partnership with the band, which began in 2017, and covers future and catalog releases.

The Italian group -- VICTORIA DE ANGELIS, ETHAN TORCHIO, THOMAS RAGGI, and DAMIANO DAVID -- has recently enjoyed multi-format radio success in the U.S. with their ARISTA single “Beggin.” The band won the EUROVISION SONG CONTEST in MAY.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING/ITALY A&R Dir. PAOLA BALESTRAZZI said, “It has been a huge privilege to work with MÅNESKIN over the past 4 years, because they reflect how music should be – free-spoken, inclusive, and authentic – and it’s why their songs are so incredible. Their achievements this year also remind us of the power of dreams, showing what’s possible through hard work, commitment, and strong will. We are honored and grateful to continue working with MÅNESKIN and we can't wait to see what the future holds for them.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres./International GUY HENDERSON added, “We are thrilled that DAMIANO, VICTORIA, ETHAN and THOMAS have decided to extend their relationship with us. Their songs have taken popular music forward into new uncharted waters around the globe, single-handedly creating a genre that is both new and fresh, as well as true to rock & roll. We look forward to working with them on this exciting phase of their momentous career."

« see more Net News