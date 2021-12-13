Lucas Romeo

REPUBLIC EVP/Promotion GARY SPANGLER has announced the promotion of VP/Top 40 LUCAS ROMEO to SVP/Promotion. ROMEO will oversee promotion efforts across multiple formats, guiding the promotion team and breaking artists in today’s new

SPANGLER commented, “LUCAS is the most forward-thinking modern promotion executive in the music business. He is constantly one step ahead of the competition. There’s no one I’d rather have at my side as we sail into uncharted waters.”

ROMEO added, “I am grateful to MONTE, AVERY, and GARY for the opportunity to carry the flag into the next chapter of REPUBLIC. We will continue to be the most progressive promotion team as the music business evolves. I’m proud to build upon the diversity and excellence that is the REPUBLIC roster.”

« see more Net News