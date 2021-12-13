Gifts For Kids In Tornado-Swept Region

iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE and the SALVATION ARMY are collecting toys for children in the Midwestern areas, including MAYFIELD and BOWLING GREEN, KY, devastated by the tornadoes that swept across the region on SATURDAY (12/11). News-Talk WLAC-A/W252CM, Country WSIX (THE BIG 98), Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK), Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER), and WUBT (101.1 THE BEAT) will make appearances at two NASHVILLE-area WALMART stores to collect donations of new unwrapped toys to be given as CHRISTMAS gifts for children in the affected areas on SATURDAY (12/18).

“The destruction caused by this tornado outbreak is hard to put into words,” said 107.5 THE RIVER and 105.9 THE ROCK PD JONATHAN SHUFORD. “For something like this to happen at all is an unimaginable tragedy. For it to happen so close to the holiday season – a time that’s supposed to be joyous and festive -- makes it that much more devastating. Our team wanted to do something that would bring even the slightest bit of joy to children who have experienced loss that most of us won’t see in our lifetimes. We’re thankful to our listeners, clients and partners, the SALVATION ARMY and WALMART, for allowing us to provide a glimmer of hope.”

