Old Dominion (Photo: Mason Allen)

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE's OLD DOMINION, who earned 53 new MEDIABASE adds this week with their single, "No Hard Feelings," making it the most added at Country radio. There are now a total of 58 stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; recently departed former ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion KAILEEN MANGAN; Mgr./Content and National Promotion HELENA AKHTAR and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

