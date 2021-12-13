Lollapalooza Chile: Ten Years After.

FOO FIGHTERS, MILEY CYRUS, THE STROKES, DOJA CAT, A$AP ROCKY and MARTIN GARRIX,are set to headline LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE's 10th anniversary edition, MARCH 18th through 20th, 2022, at the PARQUE BICENTENARIO DE CERRILlOS.

Others scheduled to perform include JANE'S ADDICTION, ALESSO, MACHINE GUN KELLY, ALAN WALKER, JACK HARLOW, KAYTRANADA, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, TURNSTILE, IDLES and others.

To view the full lineup or get information about tickets, visit www.lollapaloozacl.com.

