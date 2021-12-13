Holiday special

SUPERADIO NETWORKS is offering its annual RETRO COUNTRY USA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL for the holiday season. The special, hosted by BIG STEVE KELLEY, features four hours of holiday music from Country artists including VINCE GILL, MARTINA McBRIDE, WILLIE NELSON, GARTH BROOKS, THE JUDDS, DOLLY PARTON, ALABAMA and more.

To carry the show, contact SUPERADIO at (212) 643-3871 or affiliaterelations@superadio.com.

« see more Net News