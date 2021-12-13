-
Chris Patyk Exits TuneIn; Joins Pandora As Sr. Mgr. Music Programming – Rock/Hard Rock
by Joel Denver
December 14, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Just as FIRST ALERT was on deadline, ALL ACCESS learned that CHRIS PATYK had left his post as TUNEIN’s Music Manager/Artist Relations to join PANDORA as Sr. Manager/Music Programming – Rock/Hard Rock.
PATYK told ALL ACCESS, “A great way to end the year. So much gratitude!”
Reach CHRIS at chris.patyk@siriusxm.com to extend your congrats!