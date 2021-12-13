Chris Patyk

Just as FIRST ALERT was on deadline, ALL ACCESS learned that CHRIS PATYK had left his post as TUNEIN’s Music Manager/Artist Relations to join PANDORA as Sr. Manager/Music Programming – Rock/Hard Rock.

PATYK told ALL ACCESS, “A great way to end the year. So much gratitude!”

Reach CHRIS at chris.patyk@siriusxm.com to extend your congrats!

« see more Net News