Frito & Katy

BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX morning team TUCKER "FRITO" YOUNG and KATY DEMPSEY have let their audience know that they are leaving the station at the end of 2021. They have yet to name their destination, only that their last day on air is FRIDAY (12/31).

YOUNG also serves as Operations Director and DEMPSEY is also KNDE's PD. FRITO & KATY were 2021 MARCONI AWARD winners for Small Market Personality Of The Year and KNDE was named CHR Station Of The Year.

DEMPSEY tells ALL ACCESS, "We are very excited for the future, and we are very fortunate that we are able to make this next jump as a team."

