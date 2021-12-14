Fundraiser

IHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) and Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO raised $675,874.02 for ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF CHICAGO in the “LURIE CHILDREN’S Radiothon” on DECEMBER 9th.

“The iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO team, listeners, advertisers and the CHICAGOLAND community continue to come through in support of LURIE CHILDREN’S,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Prs. MATT SCARANO. “The 93.9 LITE FM and ROCK 95.5 annual radiothon donations make an immeasurable impact in lives of LURIE CHILDREN’S patients and families both locally and nationally."

“The Radiothon is a cherished LURIE CHILDREN’S tradition, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to highlight the resilience and joy we see in our patients, as well as the expertise and compassion of our providers,” said LURIE CHILDREN’S Pres./CEO Dr. TOM SHANLEY. “We are so appreciative of iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO and all their listeners. Their generosity helps us create healthier futures for children in CHICAGO and beyond.”

« see more Net News