Kenny

NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD RECORDS has promoted A&R Manager CAMILLE KENNY to Sr. Dir./A&R. Prior to BIG LOUD, she was Creative Mgr. at THIS MUSIC.

“As an integral member of our A&R team, CAMILLE continues to lead with an unwavering passion for identifying hit songs and talent,” said BIG LOUD RECORDS SVP/GM PATCH CULBERTSON. “Her devotion to artist development is tangible across every project she touches. In addition to her creative prowess, she is instrumental in measuring and disseminating actionable intel across our company.”

“I'm so grateful to be a part of the BIG LOUD family," said KENNY. "The camaraderie and innovation within this company are unparalleled. I am lucky to support our amazing artists and to collaborate with some of the best creative minds in the business each day. Thank you so much to PATCH CULBERTSON and the [label] partners – SETH ENGLAND, JOEY MOI, and CRAIG WISEMAN – for your mentorship and belief in me. I am excited to take on this new role and continue to dig in with our hardworking team.”

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News