Closed

Downtown NASHVILLE's THE GEORGE JONES RESTAURANT MUSEUM AND ROOFTOP has closed permanently due to difficulty with staffing, partners and products during the pandemic, as well as challenges created by the 2nd AVENUE bombing last CHRISTMAS day (NET NEWS 12/29/20). The venue opened in 2015, two years after the death of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member JONES.

Plans for the museum's GEORGE JONES artifacts have yet to be revealed.

The venue posted details on its FACEBOOK page, writing, "As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day-to-day (to say the least) to make a business viable. For these reasons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce we are closing THE GEORGE JONES Entertainment Venue after a beautiful run."

The post continued, "The museum and all of its contents are being handled with care. There will be more to come on where this exhibit will land next. We would like to extend a big thank you to all of the fans, guests, staff (present and past) local partners and friends that have come through our doors over the last few years. We feel so fortunate to have shared terrific memories, food, drink and music."

