Kevin & Chris

ZIMMER RADIO AC KTXR (98.7 THE DOVE)/SPRINGFIELD, MO has hired CHRIS LOUZADER as morning co-host alongside long time host KEVIN HOWARD, replacing LIZ DELANEY, who resigned in OCTOBER, citing a "culture of bullying," according to a report from the SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER.

LOUZADER is known as “CHRIS THE CRITIC” as a film reviewer on crosstown CBS affiliate KOLR-TV and has been filling in as HOWARD's co-host for the past few weeks. Her official full-time debut is set for JANUARY 3rd.

