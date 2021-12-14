-
Chris Louzader Set To Co-Host Mornings At KTXR (98.7 The Dove)/Springfield, MO
by Tom Cunningham
December 14, 2021 at 7:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ZIMMER RADIO AC KTXR (98.7 THE DOVE)/SPRINGFIELD, MO has hired CHRIS LOUZADER as morning co-host alongside long time host KEVIN HOWARD, replacing LIZ DELANEY, who resigned in OCTOBER, citing a "culture of bullying," according to a report from the SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER.
LOUZADER is known as “CHRIS THE CRITIC” as a film reviewer on crosstown CBS affiliate KOLR-TV and has been filling in as HOWARD's co-host for the past few weeks. Her official full-time debut is set for JANUARY 3rd.