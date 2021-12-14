Bourne (Photo: WBGO)

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK "SINGERS UNLIMITED" and "BLUES BREAK" host and former "AFTERNOON JAZZ" host MICHAEL BOURNE is retiring at the end of 2021 after 38 years at the station. BOURNE debuted on WBGO on NEW YEAR'S EVE 1984; he will be feted with a WBGO live special on JANUARY 2nd, the capper to a month-long celebration of his tenure at the station.

"Naturally, America's #1 radio market has a distinguished history of gifted and revered broadcasters, and for nearly 4 decades WBGO has been the sole home of one -- MICHAEL BOURNE," said WBGO Pres./CEO STEVEN WILLIAMS. "Those of us who had the rare fortune to share the studios with 'MB' are exceptionally proud to call him a member of our family and for us, his retirement elicits a bittersweet reaction, on the one hand we take great pride in being so close to a genuine legend in our chosen profession, on the other hand, it's difficult to imagine the airwaves without him."

BOURNE said, "DECEMBER 4th was my 75th birthday and DECEMBER 31st will be my 37th anniversary on WBGO. A stroke knocked me down a year ago but did not cripple my always vivid memories, so I'm actually scribbling a memoir, mostly about my travels and about extraordinary artists I've gotten to know. I've been very lucky to be able to do all that I've done, and I am always grateful.

"SUNDAY, JANUARY 2nd will be my last show. I wrote down favorite songs while I smoked a cigar, and I'll be playing a cigar's worth of SINGERS UNLIMITED."

