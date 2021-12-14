Fundraiser

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK’s annual fundraising event "High Line Bash: A Moveable Feast Of Music And Food" will return on MAY 13th, 2022 at the new CITY WINERY AT PIER 57 overlooking the HUDSON RIVER after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event honors the late former WFUV PD RITA HOUSTON with the original lineup she planned for 2020, including BETTYE LAVETTE, STEVE EARLE, LOW CUT CONNIE, SERATONES, THE KENNEDYS, and JOE MCGINTY.

