THE ERV WOOLSEY CO. has announced the signing of VINCE HERMAN, lead vocalist and cofounder of the AMERICAN JAM BAND and LEFTOVER SALMON, to a management deal for his forthcoming solo projects as well as a publishing deal under EWC’s WIMBERLEY MUSIC. The management deal is in partnership with CHRIS DAVISSON, one half of EWC client the DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND.

HERMAN is currently in the studio recording his first solo album, planned for release in 2022, with legendary producer/engineer DAVE “FERG” FERGUSON (TYLER CHILDERS, MARGO PRICE, STURGILL SIMPSON). Set to feature multiple special guests, the project will highlight three key characteristics of what define Country music to HERMAN personally: traditional Country, Cajon and Bluegrass elements.

CEO & Founder ERV WOOLSEY said, “We first had the opportunity to work together with VINCE when he wrote the title track on LEFTOVER SALMON’s latest studio album, BRAND NEW GOOD OLD DAYS, which we had the honor of publishing through WIMBERLEY MUSIC. We were so impressed by his talent and storytelling; we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him now in this even bigger capacity.”

HERMAN added, “Since moving to NASHVILLE in APRIL I’ve been lucky enough to write with some amazing new friends and begin working with the great folks at The Erv Woolsey Co. & Wimberley Music. It’s been a great experience stepping into this new musical world after years of a completely different way of doing things. I’m really looking forward to the good things to come.”

