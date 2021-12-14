Soundtrack Of CHM

ICS COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WWCD-A-W225CS (CD 92.9)/COLUMBUS is now the soundrack for the JOHN GLENN COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL Airport (CHM). Local music is now playing throughout the overhead speaker system at CMH. The airport soundtrack features thousands of artists representing a range of genres, all with a connection to OHIO. The playlist contains over 20 hours of music.

The unique partnership spotlights the vibrant OHIO music scene while enhancing the passenger experience. The pilot program will be evaluated based on passenger feedback.

CHM Pres./CEO said, “We’re thrilled to partner with CD 92.9 FM to delight our passengers through bringing local music to CMH. Both our passengers and the arts community benefit from this harmonious initiative.”

Owner & Pres./CD 92.9 FM added, “As a rapidly growing city, COLUMBUS has great potential to become a musical hub that will hold onto artists who would otherwise go to bigger cities to become successful. Millions of people travel through CMH each year, so to have that exposure at the airport is an amazing opportunity.”

Executive Dir./COLUMBUS MUSIC COMMISSION BRUCE GARFILED also added, “Programming the music of our homegrown artists at our airport is a wonderful addition to citywide efforts to brand COLUMBUS as a music city and entertainment destination. COLUMBUS rocks!”





