Music industry financial rights organization HIFI has partnered with a dozen of music business management firms to launch an enterprise version of its Royalties Dashboard platform, tracking and aggregating data from labels, distribution services, PROs, music publishers and others.

HIFI Founder & CEO DAMIAN MANNING said, “From the day we announced HIFI, artists of all levels and their teams have seen the value in our platform because it helps them run a smarter business. It’s a huge validation that the financial firms who manage the business affairs of the world’s top artists have joined us to develop an enterprise version. Calculating royalty streams for artists is an astonishingly complex and time-consuming endeavor, even for the top business management firms. HIFI ENTERPRISE automates this process on behalf of our partners, delivering enhanced capabilities to the firms and empowering their artists with access to a streamlined dashboard.”

Managing Director of PSBM PHIL SARNA, business manager for BILLIE EILISH, LIZZO and HALSEY, said, “HIFI was built with the independent community in mind, but we saw from the very start that the technologies they have developed are equally as powerful for artists operating at the major label level. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with them on this important new enterprise platform which will be hugely beneficial to our clients.”

The new version of the platform, already in preview with HIFI partners, will roll out to the general market in JANUARY.

