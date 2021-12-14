Lowery (Photo: Karl Ferguson Jr)

MOTOWN RECORDS has named COURTNEY LOWERY EVP Media Strategy and Lifestyle. LOWERY will oversee media strategy and execution for the label and its roster. Additionally, he'll play an integral role in a wide range of MOTOWN’s cultural and lifestyle initiatives. LOWERY is based in LOS ANGELES, and will report to MOTOWN Chairwoman & CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM.

HABTERMARIAM commented, "COURTNEY has not only distinguished himself as an effective media strategist, but has become an integral part of culture through his work with some of today’s biggest artists and platforms. I’m excited to welcome COURTNEY to our senior leadership team as we continue to redefine and reshape what MOTOWN RECORDS is today."

LOWERY added, "MOTOWN is one of the most iconic record labels in music history. Under ETHIOPIA’s leadership, MOTOWN once again has become one of the most culturally important music companies in the world and continues to elevate music and artistry. I look forward to working with ETHIOPIA, the dynamic executive team, the artists, and creatives within the MOTOWN family. I’m humbled and excited to contribute to what she and the team have built and play a part in breaking the next generation of global superstars."

