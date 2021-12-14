Tyndall

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING/SPRINGFIELD, MO has promoted GSM BRIAN TYNDALL to GM. TYNDALL is replacing SCOTT MEIER, who is retiring.

“Our local business community is in a rapid growth mode, and it’s a very exciting time in our industry,” said TYNDALL. “I am happy to be stepping into this role to lead us into our next chapter!”

MID-WEST FAMILY's SPRINGFIELD stations include Top 40/Rhythmic KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT), Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL), Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1), and Classic Rock KKLH (104.7 THE CAVE).

