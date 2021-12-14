-
Brian Tyndall Upped To GM At Mid-West Family/Springfield, MO
by Perry Michael Simon
December 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM (PT)
MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING/SPRINGFIELD, MO has promoted GSM BRIAN TYNDALL to GM. TYNDALL is replacing SCOTT MEIER, who is retiring.
“Our local business community is in a rapid growth mode, and it’s a very exciting time in our industry,” said TYNDALL. “I am happy to be stepping into this role to lead us into our next chapter!”
MID-WEST FAMILY's SPRINGFIELD stations include Top 40/Rhythmic KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT), Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL), Active Rock KQRA (Q102.1), and Classic Rock KKLH (104.7 THE CAVE).