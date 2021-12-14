Newman

ALL ACCESS has learned that DYLAN NEWMAN will be joining the Music & Talent team at NICHELODEON. NEWMAN will focus on the company's artist roster, which includes NICK talent YOUNG DYLAN, THAT GIRL LAY LAY, and their girl group GOOD NEWZ GIRLS, amongst other duties within the company.

NEWMAN started in the business in the mailroom at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT in BEVERLY HILLS, then moved to A&R at COLUMBIA RECORDS, then Epic Records to work on the Promotion team. After EPIC, he joined the A&R and Project Management team at kIDINAkORNER (JV with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP). Most recently, he was consulting for an independent label, VIOLENT NOISE RECORDS, where he served as A&R and Project Management, with some guidance in Digital Marketing.

NEWMAN said, "I am pleased to announce I will be joining the Music & Talent team at NICKELODEON, and I want to thank TIM WEATHERSPOON, KRISTINA RODRIGUEZ, and LISA ROCHETTE for the opportunity. I am excited to join a remarkable company with a track record of innovative and groundbreaking shows and talent. Growing up a NICK kid, I am thrilled at the chance to continue NICKELODEON's vision and have a helping hand in their music space!"





