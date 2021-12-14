Streaming Site Honors Top Creators

Voting is now open for the inaugural AUDIUS AWARDS, an initiative created by the music streaming platform to allow its growing community to have their voices heard and to celebrate a banner year.

AUDIUS ended 2020 with roughly 500,000 monthly listeners and has seen that number boom to nearly 7 million as 2021 comes to a close, with more than 200,000 artists contributing to the blockchain-based streaming platform.

AUDIUS is presenting awards for Best Artist, Best DJ Mix, Most Active Community Presence and Top Label On AUDIUS, among other honors being handed out.

AUDIUS Head Of Partnerships CLAYTON BLAHA commented, “Like many communities in crypto, 2021 was pretty insane. The network saw tremendous growth in terms of users and it launched some amazing product features and partnerships. More and more artists are using the network to get their music out and to connect with fans directly; it’s inspiring to see folks who began their careers on AUDIUS go on to play festivals and really build fanbases. I think the AUDIUS AWARDS will help carry that energy into 2022.”

The Top 5 vote-getters in every category will receive a “SILVER AUDIUS AWARDS NFT." while every single community member who votes will receive a participation NFT.

Artists such as DILLON FRANCIS, SUBTRONICS and DISCLOSURE show up nearly every week on trending tracks, while other acts such as ZEDD and MIKE SHINODA made a splash upon their arrival to the platform.

Those interested in weighing in can vote at Audius.one/vote. Voting will remain open until 11:59p (PT), FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th.

A livestream event announcing the winners can be accessed on AUDIUS’ social channels on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22nd at 12p (PT).

