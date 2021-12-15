Kragen (Photo: Facebook)

Veteran artist manager KEN KRAGEN died YESTERDAY (12/14) in LOS ANGELES, according to a FACEBOOK post from his daughter, EMMA KRAGEN, who said he "passed .... surrounded by family in his home, and enveloped in words of love and appreciation from many." He was 85.

KRAGEN was the longtime manager of KENNY ROGERS, who he met while KRAGEN was executive producer of CBS' THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS COMEDY HOUR. His management roster through the years also included DOTTIE WEST, TRISHA YEARWOOD, TRAVIS TRITT, LIONEL RICHIE, THE BEE GEES, OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS and actor BURT REYNOLDS. KRAGEN also executive produced the syndicated, prime time TV series ROLLIN' ON THE RIVER (later shortened to ROLLIN'), hosted by ROGERS and his band, THE FIRST EDITION, as well as producing ROGERS' later series of "Gambler" movies.

KRAGEN organized the all-star 1985 poverty relief benefit single and album, "We Are The World," as well as the charity event HANDS ACROSS AMERICA the following year. The latter event involved the formation of a human chain that spanned the country. He authored the 1994 best-selling book, "Life Is A Contact Sport: Ten Great Career Strategies That Work."

According to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, KRAGEN also produced a portion of the 1992 Presidential inauguration for BILL CLINTON. He served as President of both the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC during his career. He was nominated for two EMMY AWARDS, and won an AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD and two MTV AWARDS.

His daughter shared that "a celebration of life will occur at a later date. THE KEN KRAGEN MEMORIAL FOUNDATION is in its inception, and will be continuing KEN’s work and legacy. Please visit the website to receive more information on when the foundation will be live and accepting contributions. If you would like to make a donation to an organization right away, please visit WHYHUNGER at whyhunger.org."

In addition to daughter, KRAGEN is survived by his wife of 43 years, CATHY WORTHINGTON.

