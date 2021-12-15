Stringer (Photo: Josh Cheuse)

The RECORDING ACADEMY has announced SONY MUSIC GROUP Chairman, ROB STRINGER, will receive the 2022 GRAMMY SALUTE TO INDUSTRY ICONS award for his leadership, impact and dedication to advancing innovation in the music industry. STRINGER will be celebrated at CLIVE DAVIS' and the RECORDING ACADEMY's Pre-GRAMMY Gala returning to an in-person event at the BEVERLY HILTON, Sunday, January 30th, the eve of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

STRINGER has been Chairman of SONY MUSIC GROUP since 2019 after being appointed CEO of SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT in 2016. He is responsible for leading the global strategies and activities of the world's largest music publishing company and second largest recorded music company.

RECORDINING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "ROB has been one of the most influential leaders in our industry for decades. His work in building a more inclusive culture in music and his love for real artists have been game-changing. From introducing the world to so many talented artists to always putting them first, with initiatives like ARTISTS FORWARD and SONGWRITERS FORWARD, ROB's impact is massive. We take great pleasure in honoring him and his groundbreaking contributions to the music community at the 2022 Pre-GRAMMY Gala."

DAVIS added, "A music man to his core, ROB STRINGER is an innovator, a pioneer and a true champion for artists. He has been at the front line of change in the music industry for decades, advancing social justice and tolerance, developing major global artists, all while spearheading hit after hit after hit. The night of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala is a night that celebrates music and it is also a night that celebrates that person who has uniquely contributed to the health of the music industry and to music itself. That person, this year, is most deservedly ROB STRINGER."





