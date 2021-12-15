Martin

iHEARTMEDIA has announced DON MARTIN has been named EVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS, effective immediately. In his new role, MARTIN will lead Sports radio operations and oversee recruiting for on-air talent, program directors and board operators for the iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP and PREMIERE NETWORKS. In addition, MARTIN will identify opportunities to expand iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS partnerships, including leagues, teams, podcasting and broadcast. He will continue to oversee the programming, promotions, operations and sales for the LOS ANGELES DODGERS, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS, LOS ANGELES KINGS, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, UCLA and others. MARTIN will also continue his operational, programming and sales responsibilities for KLAC-AM/LOS ANGELES.

A 26-year veteran of iHEARTMEDIA, MARTIN most recently served as SVP/Programming for FOX SPORTS RADIO and SVP of KLAC-AM/LOS ANGELES. Previously, MARTIN oversaw the merger of AM 690/1150 and was responsible for moving XTRA SPORTS 690/1150 to 570. MARTIN also served as PD of 850 KOA/DENVER. Under his supervision, the station was recognized with MARCONI AWARDS and was named “Station of the Year” five years in a row by the NAB.

Pres./iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS and IHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES KEVIN LEGRETT said, “The iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS NETWORK would not be what it is today without DON’s years of experience and innovation. He is the perfect choice to lead our ever-expanding network, bringing us the most exciting new partnerships and team members.”

Martin added, “In life, you are only as good as the family around you. I have had the privilege of working with three of the most incredible families in the business – from KOA in DENVER to AM 570 and FOX SPORTS RADIO in LA, and now the family just gets bigger! Thank you, GREG ASHLOCK, KEVIN LEGRETT, JULIE TALBOTT, and TOM POLEMAN for your belief and trust in me. I am a blessed man!”

