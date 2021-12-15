Troubadour Blue

Up-and-coming modern Bluegrass band TROUBADOUR BLUE has signed with CONWAY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP as their exclusive booking agency. BRANDON MAULDIN will serve as the responsible agent for the group, which just recorded its debut project with producer TAMMY ROGERS KING of THE STEELDRIVERS .

The trio, composed of DANIEL KIM ETHRIDGE, BRENNA WHEELER and ELI WHEELER, wrote all tracks on their debut, and have tour dates set for early JANUARY throughout FLORIDA and TENNESSEE. The group is managed by WORTMAN WORKS’ JULES WORTMAN.

« see more Net News