KORI WHITE has been promoted to SUMMITMEDIA BIRMINGHAM Chief of Staff/Operation Mgr., a new role in which he will also oversee special initiatives for Urban AC WBHK (98.7 KISS FM), R&B WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ), Classic Rock WBPT (106.9 THE EAGLE), Country WZZK, Hot AC WPYA (MIX 97.3) and Gospel WAGG. WHITE previously served as OM for the SUMMITMEDIA BIRMINGHAM cluster.

WHITE began his radio career in TUSCALOOSA, AL, in 1993 as an intern, then served as 95.7 JAMZ's first overnight host in 1996, when the station first launched. During his time in radio, he has also served as a PD, Dir./Promotions and Marketing and a web producer.

“KORI is an invaluable part of the amazing staff of the BIRMINGHAM stations," said SUMMITMEDIA CRO JOHN WALKER. "He is constantly evolving and innovating to ensure we continue to dominate. KORI’s connection to the community, along with his love and passion for these stations, makes him the perfect fit. We are fortunate to have him in this new role.”

"It’s rare that you have an opportunity to grow your role in an organization that allows you to attain your professional goals and simultaneously do something that you’re passionate about," said WHITE. "The last few years have shown a lot of uncertainty in many facets of our lives, but I am fortunate to work with a company and team that are willing to put resources behind their commitment to those they have a privilege to serve.”

