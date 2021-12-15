Raised Over 1.5 Million Dollars For Foster Kids

CLARK HOWARD and Cox Media Group's WSB/ATLANTA, along with the GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, DIVISION OF FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES (DFCS), THE SOCIETY OF ST. VINCENT DE PAUL GEORGIA and WALMART, successfully fulfilled wish lists from more than 8,500 children in foster care (over 25,500 gifts!) during CLARK’s CHRISTMAS KIDS, with over $1,500,000 in donations from listeners and sponsors!

For the second year in a row, the program was moved entirely to a virtual platform at CLARKSCHRISTMASKIDS.COM, where supporters chose a toy to purchase for a child and donated the funds needed to purchase their gifts. CLARK HOWARD joined 95.5 WSB hosts throughout the day and evening on DECEMBER 9th and 10th for special edition broadcasts, highlighting the magic of CLARK’S CHRISTMAS KIDS and the importance of giving this holiday season.

GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES Commissioner and DIVISION OF FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES Director CANDICE L. BROCE said, “All of us at DHS are so grateful for CLARK HOWARD, 95.5 WSB, and ST. VINCENT DE PAUL for their continued support of our children in foster care. We also want to thank GOVERNOR and FIRST LADY KEMP, GEORGIA’s state agencies, and all our fellow GEORGIANS for their support. Your donations help to ensure these children have a special, memorable CHRISTMAS and a promising future.”

HOWARD added, “I am so grateful to our incredibly generous listeners who for 31 years in a row have made it happen for children in foster care in GEORGIA. This year our listeners made sure that 8,500 children got the gifts they wanted for CHRISTMAS. Over 31 years we have served over 250,000 children.”

95.5 WSB Director/Branding & Programming DREW ANDERSSEN also added, “Supporting the needs of our community is at the heart of everything we do at 95.5 WSB. I’m so proud of CLARK HOWARD and our entire on-air team who gave up their ‘regular shows’ to share a major community need and compelled our listeners to take action. I’m also thankful for the generosity of our audience and the love they have for our WSB team and our fellow GEORGIANS."

