New Equity Model For Artists

THE RATTLE, a global music-needs-tech community and industry instigator, is opening a new equity-based development model for artist members in its LONDON and LA communities. Artists can come to the table with a culture-shifting idea and portion off a small share of their equity in return for development and services from THE RATTLE’s collective of advisors. To find these artist partners, THE RATTLE draws on the long-term relationships they have cultivated with artists and tech innovators, giving both sides an extended chance to evaluate each other. If an artist is confident and willing to invest in themselves, The Rattle will take that risk alongside them in a genuine partnership.

RATTLE COO and Co-Founder Jon Eades said, “Not everyone has the cash on hand to fund a project, and for emerging or niche artists, crowdfunding quickly runs up against hard limits. Yet there are many projects poised to make a real cultural impact that deserve to move forward. Everyone has equity. If an artist is confident and willing to invest in themselves and take it seriously, THE RATTLE will take that risk alongside them in a genuine partnership. Artists must share their winnings throughout the industry, but it is about when and where these winnings are shared — that is the fundamental crux of equity.”





