Renews Streaming Deal With CW

iHEARTMEDIA and THE CW have announced a new multi-year agreement for THE CW to remain the exclusive television broadcast and video streaming partner for both the two-day iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL and the annual holiday iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL event. THE CW and iHEARTMEDIA have been partners on these events since 2012.

CW Chairman & CEO MARK PEDOWITZ said, “THE CW is thrilled to continue our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA to bring today's most dynamic performers and groundbreaking artists directly to fans and viewers. As we enter into a new decade of collaboration, THE CW is looking forward to serving as the exclusive TV broadcast and video streaming partner of both of these can't-miss events for years to come.”

iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES added, “From the beginning, we have been attracted to THE CW’s young audience reach, and this new agreement will extend our partnership with the network into a second decade. Each year, the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL and the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL Tour attract the biggest superstars in music, and this partnership extends the reach of these iconic events into the homes of millions of viewers around the country.”

THE CW will close out this year with the exclusive broadcast of the “2021 iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL” tonight (12/15) with performances by ED SHEERAN, BTS, JONAS BROTHERS, DOJA CAT, LIL NAS X, SAWEETIE, AJR and more.

« see more Net News