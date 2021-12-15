Renew Deal With WBAL & WIYY/Baltimore

The BALTIMORE RAVENS have extended their current television and radio agreements with HEARST TELEVISION-owned WBAL-TV, NewsRadio WBAL (1090 AM)/(101.5 FM) and Rock WIYY (97.9/97.9-HD2)/BALTIMORE. The television and radio properties will continue as the official broadcast partners of the BALTIMORE RAVENS through the 2026 season.

WBAL-TV will continue to televise preseason games and weekly in-season programing created by the team’s broadcasting group, RAVENS PRODUCTIONS. The preseason games will simulcast live on the HEARST-owned radio stations in the BALTIMORE market and re-air on METV BALTIMORE the following day. 98 ROCK and WBAL NEWSRADIO 1090/101.5 will continue to air the regular season games, as well as the postseason contests. The new deal marks the third contract extension between the RAVENS and the broadcast organizations, following an initial agreement in 2006.

In a joint statement, Pres. and GM/WBAL-TV DAN JOERRES and Pres. and GM/98 Rock and WBAL Radio CARY PAHIGIAN said, “WBAL-TV, 98 ROCK and WBAL NEWSRADIO 1090/101.5 are honored to continue as the Official Television and Radio Broadcast Partners of the BALTIMORE RAVENS. We are delivering audiences new content and an even deeper viewer and listener experience as part of this extension of our long-standing partnership with one of the NFL’s premier teams, which has one of the League’s most loyal fan bases.”

RAVENS Chief Sales Officer KEVIN ROCHLITZ added, “For the past 16 seasons, our partnership with HEARST, WBAL-TV, 98 ROCK and WBAL NEWSRADIO 1090/101.5 has helped us connect with RAVENS fans in high-quality, consistent and special ways. We take great pride in extending this partnership, because it strengthens the bond we share with our fans by delivering the programming they desire.”

