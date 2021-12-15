Fred Jacobs Is Full Of ... Facts!

Each year JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS and his team embark on the largest radio listener survey in AMERICA to help you spot the trends early on listener habits ... and this year’s TECHSURVEY 2022 will be chocked full of exciting datapoints to give you the jump on where your listeners are headed in terms of time spent, and how they view media and social media – and how they react to what’s available.

The first reveal will be at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 and you will want to register for this event for a ringside seat !

JACOBS noted, “For the 2022 ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, the goal is to make our new TECHSURVEY the most actionable national research study ever. We’ll break down the key findings, and put together a strategic TRIPTIK, plotting out the best course of action for radio in an increasingly crowded audio landscape. From smart speakers to podcasts to email marketing to merch, our goal is to create a road map that helps give radio broadcasters guidance and support during these challenging times.”

FRED will answer the following questions and so much more:

•What are the most important secondary distribution outlets for radio (mobile, smart speakers), and how can stations adjust their messaging to best take advantage of listening opportunities?

•If the pandemic continues, how can radio stations and personality shows best create experiences that engage the audience, whether in person, virtually, or a hybrid approach?

•When consumers want to hear a particular music style (ex: Country, Classic Rock, Hip-Hop), where do they tune first – satellite radio, a streaming platform, or a radio station – and why? What are the key benefits that differentiate radio from its growing number of competitors?

•Is in-car listening – specifically commuting – returning to some semblance of “normal?” How is radio listening holding up in the car, how well is radio using metadata on dashboard displays, and how can broadcasters best leverage their local advantage while consumers are on the road?

•How can radio station mobile apps best provide value and satisfaction to listeners? Which features are most important – by format and by demographic?

•What are the touch points of most value to listeners in their connection to their favorite radio station – social media, mobile, station events, Zoom get-togethers, station website, email, text – and how can radio best use the most popular platforms?

Sign up for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, now.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving audience unaccounted for -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when its convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

« back to Net News