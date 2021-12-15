Howell

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has announced Board Chairman and CEO/GRAY TELEVISION and ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION, HILTON H. HOWELL,JR., as the recipient of the 2022 GOLDEN MIKE AWARD. The fundraising gala will take place MONDAY, MARCH 14th, 2022, at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK CITY. This year’s event marks the return of the FOUNDATION’s biggest fundraiser, which did not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOWELL is a highly respected broadcaster with over 25 years of experience in broadcasting. He began his career practicing law and spent several years in the insurance industry. In addition to serving on the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION’s Board of Directors, he is a former member of the board of directors for the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), the Advisory Council of THE CENTER FOR LEADERSHIP AND ETHICS for the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS at AUSTIN, and the Advisory Board of CURANT HEALTH CARE. He is also a member of YPO/WPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world, and a former member on the NBC Affiliate Board.

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing financial assistance to colleagues in broadcasting who are in dire need. Even with the loss of major fundraising events during COVID, more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants will be awarded this year.

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN said, “It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half, and we are thrilled to honor HILTON and once again present the GOLDEN MIKE AWARD live and in-person. Looking ahead, our goal remains to provide financial aid for every broadcaster who qualifies.”

HOWELL added, “THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is often a lifeline for our colleagues. I am honored to be recognized by the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION and ask everyone in our business who has made a good living from broadcasting, to consider donating any amount to help our colleagues who have been hit by shattering circumstances.”

Click here for more info and to donate.

« see more Net News