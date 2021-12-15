MC Media's Charese Fruge'

As the challenging topics of the audio business continue to be “lack of diversity, gender inequality, and income inequality,” organizations like THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA, WOMEN IN RADIO, and WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC continue to ask questions about how to fix the problem. The real challenge is, the people in positions of power who can institute real change with these problems are not sitting in on the discussions, nor are they concerned about fixing the problem. We've seen a few impressive Female hires over 2021, but we have also seen a much larger number of female RIF's over the year. Are we moving in the right direction? MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' asks the question in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.

