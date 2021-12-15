'Bent By Nature' Explores Deirdre O'Donoghue's Legacy

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE NPR station KCRW/SANTA MONICA, CA, will air episodes of the late KCRW DJ DEIRDRE O'DONOGHUE's seminal show, "BENT MUSIC," starting on JANUARY 2nd, 2022, exactly 40 years since the first installment debuted. KCRW offers listeners the opportunity to tune in to hear that very first episode as well as the entire run of the "BENT BY NATURE" podcast, documenting DEIRDRE's musical life.

Starting at NOON (PT) on JANUARY 2nd, the entire season of "BENT BY NATURE" will run in sequence. Then, from 3:30 to 8p (PT), tune in for episodes of DEIRDRE's '80s and '90s era shows, "BENT" and "SNAP!"

O’DONOGHUE was a vital force in the musical underground of the '80s. Among the artists who performed on the show were R.E.M., VIC CHESNUTT, SYD STRAW, TOM WAITS, CONCRETE BLONDE, CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN. And after 40 years, those legendary sessions will be heard again. MICHAEL STIPE, HENRY ROLLINS, JULIAN COPE and others contributed new interviews to the podcast, which can be heard here.

