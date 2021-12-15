SZA (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

SZA’s “I Hate U" has broken a record as the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on APPLE MUSIC in its first week.

“I Hate U” currently appears on APPLE MUSIC’s Top Songs chart in 102 countries, and peaked at #1 on the Daily Top 100 chart globally and in 10 countries, including U.S.

Appearing on APPLE MUSIC's City Charts in 46 cities (in 15 countries), “I Hate U” peaked at #1 in 22 cities, in the U.S., CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA and NEW ZEALAND.

“I Hate U” has remained at #1 on the City Charts the longest in DETROIT, HONOLULU, LOS ANGELES, PHILADELPHIA, PHOENIX, SAN DIEGO, SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, D.C.

“I Hate U” was featured as the cover of APPLE MUSIC’s R&B NOW playlist, which also featured her prior two singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days."

