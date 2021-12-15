Bruce Springsteen (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

As had been hinted at previously, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN has sold his recorded masters and publishing catalogs to SONY in a $500 million deal, according to a report in BILLBOARD..

SPRINGSTEEN had been shopping both his recorded album catalog and publishing, which UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING had been administering.

SPRINGSTEEN's album catalog has sold 65.5 million copies in the U.S., including the 15-times-platinum "Born In The U.S.A." His music has generated 2.25 million consumption units in the U.S. since 2018, according to MRC DATA, with estimates of $15 million in revenue in 2020.with a gross profit of $9.6 million, giving it a valuation of between $145 and $190 million His publishing catalog brings in about $7.5 million per year., giving his catalog an estimated value of $185 million to $225 million. The reported price tag of $500 million dwarfs the total of $415 million in value.





