WJMH (102 Jamz)/Greensboro, NC Ups Maurice "Big Mo" Mayer To PD
by Roy Trakin
December 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
AUDACY Urban WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO, NC, has promoted MAURICE "BIG MO" MAYER to PD from APD/MD.
Sources confirmed the move.
The NEW YORK native started his career at NORTH CAROLINA A&T's WNAA, then started at WJMH in 2002 doing part-time work. He went full-time working overnights in 2004, then became the AMD in 2008, then Music Director and middays.
