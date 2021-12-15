Maurice 'Big Mo' Mayer

AUDACY Urban WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO, NC, has promoted MAURICE "BIG MO" MAYER to PD from APD/MD.

Sources confirmed the move.

The NEW YORK native started his career at NORTH CAROLINA A&T's WNAA, then started at WJMH in 2002 doing part-time work. He went full-time working overnights in 2004, then became the AMD in 2008, then Music Director and middays.

