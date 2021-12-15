Hashem

ABDUL “DJ A-OH” HASHEM is returning as PD of iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop-R&B WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI. He was the station’s first PD when it launched in 2013. He replaces THOMAS "DJ 33 1/3" JOHNSON (NET NEWS 10/5) and will begin on JANUARY 1st.

In addition, HASHEM will retain his MD duties for Hip Hop-R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/L.A. and remain as PD at Hip Hop-R&B KYMT-F2 (REAL 103.9)/LAS VEGAS. He will report to iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE SVP/Programming ROB MILLER.

MILLER said, “A-OH is one of the premier Hip Hop format programmers in America who has grown with iHEARTMEDIA over the past 12 years. He lives and breathes the lifestyle, and his love, passion and knowledge of the format is contagious. I’m thrilled to welcome A-OH back to MIAMI and home to 103.5 THE BEAT.”

HASHEM added, “I’m looking forward to our iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI reunion, and the opportunity to work with such a first-rate team. Since its launch, 103.5 THE BEAT has had a special place in my heart. It’s also incredibly humbling to be working in a higher capacity with our National Programming team and an honor to program alongside some of the best talent in the country.”

iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Hip Hop and R&B Programming Strategy DOC WYNTER said, “I’m so excited for my brother, A-OH. Seven years ago, he joined me in L.A. to launch REAL 92.3. Now, A-OH’s come full circle, getting his MIAMI PD stripes back, a promotion to VP on our brand team, and we still get to have him on-air in L.A. It’s a big win for our iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop team.”

