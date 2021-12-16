-
WYMS (88Nine Radio Milwaukee)/Milwaukee Reveal Winners Of 2021 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
by Lynn McDonnell
December 16, 2021 at 6:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RADIO MILWAUKEE noncommercial Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE held its annual RADIO MILWAUKEE MUSIC AWARDS on WEDNESDAY (12/15)
Winners selected by over 3,600 listeners cast online ballots and selections of station music staff and local music writers included:
- Album of the Year - GEGO Y NONY – “Tiempo”
- Song of the Year - VINCENT VAN GREAT & AMANDA HUFF DOUBLE – “Strawberry Plush”
- Solo Artist – LAKEYAH
- Band – TELETHON
- Artwork - GENESIS RENJI – “E.D.E.N.”
- Music Video - IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others”
- Best Disco We Missed - SOCIAL CIG “Nothing Is Ever For Sure And Everything Is Always Changing”
- Critics’ Choice – L’RESORTS “Vacation”
- Rising Star – TRINITY GRACE
- Humanitarian – WEBSTERX
- MKE Music Ambassador - KENNITA HICKMAN
Check here for more information,