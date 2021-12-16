Radio Music Awards

RADIO MILWAUKEE noncommercial Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE held its annual RADIO MILWAUKEE MUSIC AWARDS on WEDNESDAY (12/15)

Winners selected by over 3,600 listeners cast online ballots and selections of station music staff and local music writers included:

Album of the Year - GEGO Y NONY – “Tiempo”

Song of the Year - VINCENT VAN GREAT & AMANDA HUFF DOUBLE – “Strawberry Plush”

Solo Artist – LAKEYAH

Band – TELETHON

Artwork - GENESIS RENJI – “E.D.E.N.”

Music Video - IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others”

Best Disco We Missed - SOCIAL CIG “Nothing Is Ever For Sure And Everything Is Always Changing”

Critics’ Choice – L’RESORTS “Vacation”

Rising Star – TRINITY GRACE

Humanitarian – WEBSTERX

MKE Music Ambassador - KENNITA HICKMAN



