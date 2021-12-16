Frye

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KCHZ (95.7 THE VIBE)/KANSAS CITY has announced TYLER FRYE is the new Midday host for the station. FRYE heads to CUMULUS KANSAS CITY from CUMULUS HOUSTON, where he was the Night Host on sister station Top 40 KRBE. FRYE hosted “H-Town Live with TYLER FRYE” on KRBE for nearly 7 years. Prior to that, he was On-Air Host, Nights and Middays, on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WDGC (G105)/RALEIGH, NC. He also hosted Nights on MAX MEDIA's KFCO (HOT 107.1)/DENVER.

95.7 THE VIBE PD JAGGER said, "I've been a fan of TYLER FRYE's for a long time. He has great on-air energy and he does an amazing job connecting with his listeners. His creativity and personality will be an awesome addition to our team here in KANSAS CITY on 95-7 THE VIBE."

FRYE added, "I am extremely excited to be working side by side with JAGGER, who is one of the best in this industry. It was an easy choice to make the move over to Middays on 95-7 THE VIBE, I look forward to ditching the 'night guy' lifestyle. What do people do on weeknights? HOUSTON will forever be a second home for me, but let's get to work in KC! Also, I need to buy a winter coat. I would like to thank DONNA BAKER, JIM FOX, JAGGER and DOUG HAMAND for this opportunity."





« see more Net News