Names Georgina Holt Managing Director/Americas

International and independent Podcasting company ACAST has named GEORGINA HOLT Managing Director/Americas. It's a move which underlines ACAST’s ambition to significantly grow its market share in the US and surrounding regions. HOLT, who currently fulfils the same role for the UK and IRELAND, will oversee both commercial sales and podcast acquisition and retention.

HOLT will also be responsible for the welfare of close to 100 ACAST employees based in the US, MEXICO, and CANADA. Her move to the AMERICAS role follows VERONIKA TAYLOR’s recent promotion to SVP/ACAST Creator Network.

In more than two decades in media and publishing, HOLT has led and delivered successful strategic and commercial transformation for the likes of STYLIST and COSMOPOLITAN, and was most recently Executive Dir./STYLIST STUDIOS before making the move into podcasting.

ACAST COO OSKAR SERRANDER said, “GEORGIE embodies ACAST’s leadership philosophy, and our desire to operate as a distributed, global business, without losing grip of our most powerful asset, our culture. And, in a relatively short space of time, she’s had a transformative impact on our UK and IRELAND operations — no small task given she came aboard at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t meet colleagues in person for months. Our mission to become the app-independent marketplace of choice for podcast creators is accelerating in 2022 and, while we will be expanding into many new markets, the US remains an important focus. I’m confident we have the leadership in place to take us to the next level.”

HOLT added, “Moving to the US to lead ACAST in the AMERICAS is a dream-come-true opportunity, as the team continues its incredible growth journey in this region. Leaving the amazing UK and IRELAND team, especially after its most successful year ever, feels like a fitting moment to pass the baton.”

ACAST has also announced the promotion of MARIANNE BOSTRÖM to Chief People Officer, and JONAS BJÖRK to Chief Technology Officer. Both will become part of the company’s senior leadership team, effective from JANUARY 1, 2022.

« see more Net News