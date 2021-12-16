Neiter

ARISTA RECORDS has appointed MARK NEITER as Vp/Promotion. NEITER will be based in LOS ANGELES and will report to NICK PETROPOULOS, SVP/Promotion. In this role, NEITER will work closely with PETROPOULOS in all areas of promotion across genres and oversee ARISTA’s promotion staff throughout the US.

NEITER spent most of his career as VP/Top 40, Promotion for INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M. Before that, he held promotion positions at AMERICAN RECORDINGS and REPRISE RECORDS. He has been involved in successful radio campaigns for artists such as, EMINEM, LADY GAGA, BILLIE EILISH, IMAGINE DRAGONS and more.

PETROPOULOS said, “MARK immediately made his presence felt upon joining ARISTA. His expertise and relationships across all formats have already helped elevate our team and contributed to the growth of our artists at radio. "

