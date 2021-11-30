Ray (Photo: Sean Hagwell)

Country artists MICHAEL RAY, CRAIG MORGAN and ABBY ANDERSON performed alongside the 82nd AIRBORNE DIVISION BAND & CHORUS for the ALL-AMERICAN HOLIDAY concert in tribute to the 82nd AIRBORNE DIVISION paratroopers, veterans and their families.

The concert, hosted by RUNAWAY JUNE's NATALIE STOVALL, was shot live on DECEMBER 10th at the CROWN COMPLEX in FAYETTEVILLE, NC, and will air on DECEMBER 24th at 12p (ET) on RFD TV and 7p (ET) AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK (AFN) PRIME, and again on DECEMBER 25th at 8p (ET) on CIRCLE TV.

“We are beyond thrilled that some of NASHVILLE’s best artists, [including] 82nd AIRBORNE veteran CRAIG MORGAN, came to town to ring in the holidays,” said FORT BRAGG Commanding General CHRISTOPHER DONAHUE. “This was a very special evening and a perfect way for us to say thank you for everything our paratroopers and families have done for the division and the nation over the past year.”

"I'm very proud to have performed with the 82nd AIRBORNE DIVISION BAND for our servicemen and women at FORT BRAGG,” said RAY. “The opportunity to show appreciation for those who serve our country is always an honor, and I'm grateful to have been a part of it.”

The event was produced by ORPHEUS LIVE in collaboration with NASHVILLE MUSIC CONSULTANTS.

